Kentucky families dealing with a child with cancer packed the state capitol rotunda in Frankfort Wednesday to help observe International childhood cancer day and heard a challenge from the Governor to make Kentucky a leader in dealing with it. More on Wednesday’s rally from Richard Farmer.
RALLYING AT THE ROTUNDA IN OBSERVANCE OF INTERNATIONAL CHILDHOOD CANCER DAY
on 02/17/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
BARTLEY AND COLEMAN NAMED FINALISTS FOR “MISS BASKETBALL”02/17/2017 - 0 Comment
-
WHATS AVAILABLE AT THE KENTUCKY CAREER CENTER02/17/2017 - 0 Comment
-
KENTUCKY UPDATES FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS02/17/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.