RALLYING AT THE ROTUNDA IN OBSERVANCE OF INTERNATIONAL CHILDHOOD CANCER DAY

on 02/17/2017 |
Kentucky families dealing with a child with cancer packed the state capitol rotunda in Frankfort Wednesday to help observe International childhood cancer day and heard a challenge from the Governor to make Kentucky a leader in dealing with it. More on Wednesday’s rally from Richard Farmer.

