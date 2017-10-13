on 10/13/2017 |

Ralph Arden Cash, age 86 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital. Ralph Arden was born on December 26, 1930 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Ernest and Essie Appleby Cash. He was united in marriage to Nelda Virginia Wray on October 08, 1952 in Clinton County, KY. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War and had farmed for many years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda Cash on September 30, 2014, one granddaughter, Amanda Jo Garmon, one sister, Dorselma Thomas, and one infant brother Ernest Cash, Jr.

Survivors Include:

Two Daughters- Valerie Stevenson and her husband Tim and Lisa Garmon and her husband Stevie all of Burkesville, KY One Brother- Donell Cash of West Virginia Four Grandchildren- Tina Watson, Jeremy Garmon and his wife Haley, Cody Garmon and his wife Jessica, and Kaylea Garmon Two Step Grandchildren- Samantha and Abby Stevenson Six Great Grandchildren- Kaleb Watson, Kaden Watson, Hadley Garmon, Lane Garmon, Luke Garmon, and Heath Garmon One Step Great Grandchild- Charlotte Akin and a host of other relatives and friends survive.

Funeral Service:

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Burkesville Cemetery with military honors. Family requests visitation on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home