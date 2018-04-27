on 04/27/2018 |

Ralph C. Meador, age 91 of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at The Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. He was born January 7, 1927 in Macon County, TN to the late P.H. Meador and Ida Bandy Meador. He married Mary Parsons Meador July 7, 1947, who survives. He was a Graduate of Western Kentucky University and was retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Mary Meador of Scottsville, KY;

One daughter Ellen M. Simmons of Smiths Station, AL;

One grandson David Kyle McClary and wife Denise of Smiths Station, AL;

One sister in-law Linda Martin of Lexington, KY;

Three great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by an infant son Michael Meador, a sister Audean Huntsman, and a son in-law Orie Simmons.

Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM Saturday, April 28, 2018 and after 7:30 AM until time of funeral service Sunday, April 29, 2018 and at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scottsville First United Methodist Church or Hosparus and can be made at the funeral home.