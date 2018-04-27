Logo


RALPH CARNEY

on 04/27/2018

Ralph Carney, 78, Cave City, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Genesis Health Care, Edmonson County.  He was born in Park City on April 17, 1941 to the late Lester and Violet Esters Carney.  He was formerly employed at Burks Pontiac, Bowling Green and a member of Cave City Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Lester Carney and his wife Karen, Cave City; step-grandchildren, McCall Dillon and Sawyer Dillon of Ohio; and 10 nieces and nephews

Funeral services with Junior Esters officiating will be at 3 PM Monday, April 30 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.  Visitation at the funeral home will be after 10 AM Monday until time of services.

