RALPH CARROLL PARSONS (Updated)

Ralph Carroll Parsons 76 of Glasgow died Monday, April 24, 2017 at his home. He was born in Green County the son of the late Coy C. and Dorothy Moore Parsons. Ralph was retired from Sorensen Mfg. Co. and was a member of East Main St. United Methodist Church. He was also a farmer and enjoyed shooting pool, and in his earlier years he loved to ride motorcycles.

He is survived by two sons Gary Parsons and wife Angela of Glasgow and Eddie Carroll Parsons of Nashville; the mother of his sons Joyce Parsons of Glasgow; a sister Barbara Underwood and husband David of Glasgow; an aunt Dorothy Moore of Chicago; his “grand dog” Sprocket and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother J. C. Parsons.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Wednesday.