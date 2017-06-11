on 11/06/2017 |

Ralph H Burba, Jr., age 90, of Mammoth Cave, KY, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017, at his residence in Mammoth Cave, KY. He was retired from Delmonico Foods and of the Baptist Faith.

He was the son of the late Rev. Ralph Burba Sr. and the late Estella Brooks Burba and husband to the late Irene Burba.

He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Ramsey and husband Cecil, Mammoth Cave, KY, Nancy Setser and husband Sam, Munfordville, KY, Paula Clark and husband Donald, Magnolia, KY; one son, Arthur “Bumpy” Burba and wife Diane, Leaksville, MS; one sister, Rita Burgin, Cave City, KY; four brothers, Kenneth Burba and wife Rosaline, Louisville, KY, Harold Burba and wife Carolyn, Louisville, KY, Larry Burba and wife Linda, Chalybeate, KY, Gary Burba and wife Julie, Cub Run, KY; 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leta Jones, J.C. Burba, Sylvester Burba, Dorothy White, Virginia Gregory and Ruby Rich.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Devine officiating. Interment will be at Union Light Cemetery, Mammoth Cave, KY.