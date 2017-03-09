on 09/03/2017 |

Ralph K Anderson Jr., age 70, died on Friday, September 1, 2017 at his residence in Cumberland County, Kentucky. Ralph Jr. was born on July 16, 1947 to Rose Anderson Miller and the late Ralph K Anderson Sr. He graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1965 and the University of Kentucky in 1969 where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. On December 24, 1966, he married Charlene Compton. He began his professional career teaching land surveying at the University of Kentucky Southeast Community College in Cumberland, KY. In 1973, they moved to Bowling Green and he went to work for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and later the Barren River Area Development District. In 1977, he opened Anderson Engineering in Smiths Grove, Kentucky and provided land surveying and professional engineering services in the region until his retirement in 2013.

He served on the Warren County Board of Education for 8 years and was chairman for 4 of those years. A lifelong UK basketball fan, he was also a KHSAA basketball official for over twenty years. As his children were growing up he coached many of their softball, baseball, and basketball teams. Being involved with his children and community youth was a meaningful part of his life that he treasured. After his retirement in 2013, he and Charlene moved back to Cumberland County. He was a member of Hanover Church of Christ and was the current Chair of the Cumberland County Democratic Party. During retirement, Ralph, Jr. enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Charlene Compton Anderson; his mother, Rose Anderson Miller of Burkesville, KY; three children, Carmen Mullins (Charles) of Brentwood, TN, Colette Chelf (David) of Bowling Green, KY, and Kent Anderson (Andrea) of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren, Andy and Clay Mullins, Lila and Ben Chelf, Sam and Norah Anderson; a sister, Debbie Anderson Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Joan Morris and Sandra McClendon; two nieces and two nephews, Julie Lewis Skeeters, Tina McClendon, Todd McClendon, and Darren Morris.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 03, 2017 from 2 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green and on Monday, September 04, 2017 from 12 Noon until 8 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in Burkesville. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 05, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home with burial in Leslie Cemetery.