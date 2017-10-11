Logo


RALPH NICHOLS

on 11/10/2017

Mr. Ralph Nichols, 73 of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017. He was born in Horse Cave and lived out his life on the long term family farm. He was a long-time member of Cedar Cliff Baptist Church, where his family has attended for several generations. He graduated from Munfordville High School in 1962. He farmed and previously held the position of Road Master for the L&N Railroad. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and take long walks on the farm. He was passionate about the family farm and spent most of his time there, as it gave him a sense of connection to the generations that preceded him. He was the youngest son and last surviving child of Vernon and Evelyn Nichols. Mr. Nichols will be remembered for living his life true to his values, for he was a man of great faith, strong work ethic, and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margie Nichols; two sons, Reverend Greg Nichols and his wife, Ginger, and Dr. Owen Nichols and his wife Dr. Pauline Lloyd. Four grandchildren, Grant Nichols, Gates Nichols, Zach Nichols and his wife, Morgan, Gine Baker and her husband, Logan. One great-grandson, Gabriel Baker.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home, with Bro. Barry Devine officiating. Burial will follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service.

