Ralph T. Wilson 88, of Glasgow, died Wednesday September 5, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow after an extended illness. He was born in Macon County, Tennessee, son of the late Wesley Barton Wilson and Nona Idell Gibbs Wilson. Ralph T. was a self-employed salesman for agricultural products and was a veteran having served in the U. S. Air Force. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Jennie Mitchell Wilson; a son Cole Barton Wilson (Sheila) of Glasgow; daughter Terri Jane Olsen (Kent) of Tallassee, FL; 2 step-sons Mitchell D. Fields of Lexington, KY and Michael J. Fields (Lisa) of San Antonio, TX; grandson Jonathan Barton Wilson (Micah) of Glasgow; granddaughters Pauline J. Fields and Annika N. Fields of San Antonio, TX and Natalie G. Fields and Audrey E. Fields of Lexington, KY; great granddaughters Laney Grace Wilson and Layla Kate Wilson of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Darrell Barton Wilson and a sister Hilda Dickerson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, September 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church, 500 South Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141.