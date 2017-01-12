Ralph W. Jewell, age 87, of Hardyville, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Hart County, deacon, former treasurer, song leader and Sunday School teacher at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He was a farmer and former employee at Romine Industries in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy M. Jewell; two daughters, Linda Sue Bolton (Mike) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Nancy Carol Reed (Darrell) also of Indianapolis; two grandsons, Ralph Wayne Reed (Brooke), Ryan Wesley Reed (Melissa); three granddaughters, Kerrie Michele Lekens (Dave), Melissa Loraine Webb (Marc), Jennifer Gayle Wineman (Keith); eleven great-grandchildren, Jacob and Kristofer Lekens, Lauren, Tyler and Zachary Reed, Luke and Leland Webb, Elijah and Isaiah Wineman, Kinsey and Kylie Reed; one great-great-granddaughter, Aubree Lekens.

Preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Mabel Elizabeth London Jewell. Three brothers, Jerald Buford, Mitchell and James. One sister, Judy Dennis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2017, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2017, from 5 PM – 9 PM and on Saturday, from 9 AM until time of service.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to American Cancer Society.