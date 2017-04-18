Ramey D. Esters from Birmingham, Alabama, originally from Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at age 84. He was retired from CSX Railroad.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Esters, an infant daughter, Rebecca Ann Esters, and his parents, Mary and Dillard Esters.

Survived by two sons, Robert G. Esters (Cheryl) of Louisville, KY and Charles R. Esters (Maria) of Trussville, AL. Three grandchildren, Katie and Elena Esters, Trussville, Al, and Michael Andrew Esters (Taylor) of Louisville, KY. Three step grandchildren, Corey Jenkins, Kenny Colston and Stacy Colston of Louisville, KY. Two brothers, Marion D. Esters, Munfordville, KY, Kenneth G. Esters (Pat), Cave City, KY. Two sisters, Willa Dean Vincent, Louisville, KY and Thelma Sturgeon, Horse Cave, KY.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 2017 starting at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.