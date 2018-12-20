Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RAMMER JAMMER-BOWLES JOINS A DOMINANT TIDE

on 12/20/2018 |

Glasgow Senior, Tanner Bowles, made it official, yesterday. During National Signing Day, Bowles inked his name to a commitment to the number one football program and recruiting class in America, by signing to play for the Crimson Tide of Alabama. At 6’5”, 280 lbs, Bowles is poised to play any position on the Offensive Line. Bowles’ numerous awards and honors as a 4-Year Starter have put him in this position.

WCLU Sports Director, Joe Myers, spoke with Bowles after a large crowd cheered him as he made his commitment official.

For 4 years, Bowles has plaed under head coach, Jeff Garmon. Garmon tells Joe Myers, Tanner’s recruitment brought the Scottie Football program to an unprecedented level.

Congratulations to Tanner Bowles, son of Matt and Ashley Bowles. Bowles’ brother, Hunter, was also a Division 1 player for the University of Louisville football team

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RAMMER JAMMER-BOWLES JOINS A DOMINANT TIDE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SPENCER DICKSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
45°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 12/20 100%
High 47° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Friday 12/21 80%
High 43° / Low 25°
Rain
Clear
Saturday 12/22 10%
High 46° / Low 34°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.