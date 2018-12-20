RAMMER JAMMER-BOWLES JOINS A DOMINANT TIDE

on 12/20/2018 |

Glasgow Senior, Tanner Bowles, made it official, yesterday. During National Signing Day, Bowles inked his name to a commitment to the number one football program and recruiting class in America, by signing to play for the Crimson Tide of Alabama. At 6’5”, 280 lbs, Bowles is poised to play any position on the Offensive Line. Bowles’ numerous awards and honors as a 4-Year Starter have put him in this position.

WCLU Sports Director, Joe Myers, spoke with Bowles after a large crowd cheered him as he made his commitment official.

For 4 years, Bowles has plaed under head coach, Jeff Garmon. Garmon tells Joe Myers, Tanner’s recruitment brought the Scottie Football program to an unprecedented level.

Congratulations to Tanner Bowles, son of Matt and Ashley Bowles. Bowles’ brother, Hunter, was also a Division 1 player for the University of Louisville football team