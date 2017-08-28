Logo


RAMONA SUE HALLORAN

on 08/28/2017 |

Ramona Sue Halloran, 61, of Summer Shade, KY passed away Saturday, August 26th, at Metcalfe Health Care Facility. Sue was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 26, 1956, a daughter of the late Marie and Eugene Walker. She worked as a LPN.

Ramona is survived by her husband, Sam Halloran, of Cave City, KY; a sister, Vanessa Walker, of Lafayette, TN. two brothers, Charles Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY; Robert Walker, of New Albany, IN.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jason Wayne Rich; one brother, Bobby Walker; and two sisters, Dean Walker and Dorothy Gilcrest.

Cremation has been chosen. Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home

