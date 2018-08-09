RAMP CLOSURES ON THE NATCHER PARKWAY SET FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY

on 09/08/2018 |

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Sept. 6, 2018) – A pavement rehab project on the Natcher Parkway in Butler County will create ramp closures at exit 36 Cromwell. All ramps at the exit 36 interchange with US 231 Cromwell will be closed Monday, September 10 and Tuesday, September 11. The Natcher Parkway and US 231 will remain open in this area. The ramps only on and off the parkway will be closed at this interchange. Wide loads may continue through on the Natcher Parkway those days only. Wide loads will be restricted again beginning Wednesday, September 12. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The closure is very weather dependent so it is possible the dates could change.