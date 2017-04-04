Randall Edwards Wallace, 86, Glasgow, died Monday, April 3, 2017, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A native of Green County, he was a son of the late Woodrow Yates (W.Y.) Wallace and Grace Edwards Wallace. He was a member of the 23rd generation of descendants of William Wallace of the Wallace Castle in Scotland.

As owner of Randy’s Body Shop, Mr. Wallace worked as an auto body repairman and operated his own towing service. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served as a lead tank driver. He also had many varied interests including fishing, gardening, mowing his lawn, and providing carpentry and handyman services. He was an avid player of the game of horse shoes and was a staunch Democrat.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn Foster Wallace; three children: Woodrow Carl Wallace and wife Marijana, John Allen Wallace and wife Diane of Carmel, IN, and Vickie Lynn Boles and husband Jimmy of Glasgow; seven grandchildren: Jason Allen Wallace, Blake Edwards Norris, Alex John Wallace, Christopher Mirko Wallace, Jodie Sinclair Norris, Jazmen Simone Norris, and Sabina Ellen Wallace; one sister: Rose Compton; four brothers: Keith Wallace, Ed Wallace, Phoenix Wallace, and Rex Wallace; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Bonnie Sue Wallace; three sisters: Golda Livesay, Barbara Franklin, and Betty Lou Wallace.

A celebration of Randall’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Big Meadow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until time for the service.