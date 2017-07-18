on 07/18/2017 |

Randall Nunn, age 84, of Hardyville, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Hart County and longtime member and deacon of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at Uno. He was a lifelong farmer and was employed at Cave City Houchens for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl D. Nunn & Lorene Adams Nunn, and his sister, Nancy Atwell.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delores Hensley Nunn, Hardyville; three children, Bonita Estes and husband, Tim, of Canmer, Sherry Scott and husband, Robert, of Lexington, and Steve Nunn and wife, Kristy, of Cave City; eight grandchildren, Andrea Herald (Kevin), Adam Estes (Lorie), Sarah Scott, Hannah Parrish (Andrew), Sam Scott, Caleb Dubree, Carlee Nunn and Caitlyn Nunn; five great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ansley & Abbey Herald & Matthew & Eli Estes; and one brother, Paul Nunn and wife, Charley, Prestonsburg, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews, cousin and a host of friends; a special caregiver, Rosetta Glass.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m until time of service on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to T.J. Samson Hospice Care, 1301 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141