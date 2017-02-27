RANDALL “SHORTY” LEE WALKER (UPDATED)

Randall (Shorty) Lee Walker, age 76, of Beaumont, died Monday, February 27, 2017, at his residence.

Born November 1, 1940, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Luther and Emma Bushong Walker, and the husband of Judy Ann Stinson Walker who survives.

He had retired from Anderson Forrest Products after working 47 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors besides his wife, include two sons, Randy (April) Walker, Beaumont, and Joe Lee Walker, Tompkinsville; one step son Robbie (Cathy) Bush, Glasgow; and one step daughter, Melissa (Timmy) Young, Summer Shade; one grandson Luke Walker; and two step grand daughters Caleigh Self and Jordan Bratcher.

He was preceded in death besides his parents, by three sisters, Nina Pearl Curtis, Julie Collins, and an infant sister and one brother Joe Eagle Walker.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 1:00 pm at the McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Bro Paul Davidson and Bro Stoney Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, from 11:00-9:00 and on Wednesday after 7:00 am until time of services.