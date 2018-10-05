Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RANDALL TROWBRIDGE

on 05/10/2018 |

Randal Trowbridge, age 78, of Cave City, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, with his wife by his side.  He was a native of Metcalfe County and member of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.  He was retired from SKF in Glasgow. He loved to work in his garden with his roses and ferns and enjoyed building and doing home improvement projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Lucy Kinslow Trowbridge; sister, Euberta Johnson; brother, Bernell Trowbridge; and brother-in-law, George Harlow.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Mitchell Trowbridge of Cave City; daughter, Kim Robinson (Dave) of Baltimore, Maryland; two grandchildren, David Brian Robinson, Jr., and Whitney Suzanne Robinson, both of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Janus Fancher (Donnie); brother, Dalton Trowbridge(Sheila); sister-in-law, Donna Mitchell Harlow; two nephews, Terry Trowbridge and Stephen Johnson; nieces, Pam Turner, Tammie Collins, Tracy Edwards, Anita Whisman, Kathy Slinker, Amanda Newton, Ramona Rutherford, Martha King and Teresa Ayers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Randal to Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian, 101 Cumberland Street, Glasgow, Kentucky, 42141.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RANDALL TROWBRIDGE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

ASHLEY PACE LIVINGSTON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
84°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/10 20%
High 86° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 05/11 20%
High 88° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 05/12 10%
High 89° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.