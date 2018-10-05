RANDALL TROWBRIDGE

on 05/10/2018 |

Randal Trowbridge, age 78, of Cave City, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, with his wife by his side. He was a native of Metcalfe County and member of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was retired from SKF in Glasgow. He loved to work in his garden with his roses and ferns and enjoyed building and doing home improvement projects.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Lucy Kinslow Trowbridge; sister, Euberta Johnson; brother, Bernell Trowbridge; and brother-in-law, George Harlow.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Mitchell Trowbridge of Cave City; daughter, Kim Robinson (Dave) of Baltimore, Maryland; two grandchildren, David Brian Robinson, Jr., and Whitney Suzanne Robinson, both of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Janus Fancher (Donnie); brother, Dalton Trowbridge(Sheila); sister-in-law, Donna Mitchell Harlow; two nephews, Terry Trowbridge and Stephen Johnson; nieces, Pam Turner, Tammie Collins, Tracy Edwards, Anita Whisman, Kathy Slinker, Amanda Newton, Ramona Rutherford, Martha King and Teresa Ayers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Friday from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Randal to Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian, 101 Cumberland Street, Glasgow, Kentucky, 42141.