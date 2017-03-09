Logo


Randel Ray Harper

on 09/03/2017 |

Randel Ray Harper 60 of Glasgow died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born in Louisville, KY he was the son of the late Andrew Harper and Marie Strode Harper of Glasgow who survives. Mr. Harper loved fishing, rock hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Sandy Belcher Harper of Glasgow; a son Jason Harper of Glasgow; a daughter Holly Burgess (Brian) of Glasgow; a granddaughter Brenya “Miss Kitty” Burgess; 3 brothers Richard Harper (Shelly) of Casner, IL, Denny Harper (Beth) of Glasgow and Kenneth Harper (Dianne) of Glasgow; 4 sisters Loretta Jessie (Gary) of Cave City, Tammy Parsons, Lisa Null and Vickie Harper all of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by 3 brothers Harold, Terry and Michael Harper.

Mr. Harper chose cremation and a memorial visitation will be Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

