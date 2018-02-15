Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RANDOLPH “PIG” GROSS

on 02/15/2018 |

Randolph P. “Pig” Gross, age 86, of  Wingfield, KY departed this life on Tuesday, February 13, 2018  in Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on March 20, 1931 to the late Luther Gross and Annie York Gross.  He was married to Loretta Beatty Gross, who preceded him in death. 

Randolph was a retired assembly line worker for General Motors.  He was a Korean War Army veteran, and was of the Pentecostal faith.

He leaves to honor his memory, two sons, Ronnie Richardson and Michael Richardson; two daughters, Beverly Keesling and Tudy Kelly; one sister,  Laurene Stewart (Randy); one brother, Michael Gross; twenty-seven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.   He was also preceded in death by two sons, Raymond and Jim Richardson; one sister, Tracy Biddle and seven brothers, Charles, Alvin, Morris, Murray, Donald, Jack and Anderson Gross.

Interment will be in New Liberty Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, February  16, 2018

9  –  11 am, Saturday, February 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, February  17,  2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RANDOLPH “PIG” GROSS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

STEPHANIE KEYS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:29 PM CST on February 15, 2018
Expires:
7:00 PM CST on February 15, 2018
Clear
Currently
71°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Thursday 02/15 60%
High 76° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/16 60%
High 55° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 02/17 60%
High 46° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 16

Metcalfe County vs. Washington County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 16 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.