RANDOLPH “PIG” GROSS

on 02/15/2018 |

Randolph P. “Pig” Gross, age 86, of Wingfield, KY departed this life on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 20, 1931 to the late Luther Gross and Annie York Gross. He was married to Loretta Beatty Gross, who preceded him in death.

Randolph was a retired assembly line worker for General Motors. He was a Korean War Army veteran, and was of the Pentecostal faith.

He leaves to honor his memory, two sons, Ronnie Richardson and Michael Richardson; two daughters, Beverly Keesling and Tudy Kelly; one sister, Laurene Stewart (Randy); one brother, Michael Gross; twenty-seven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Raymond and Jim Richardson; one sister, Tracy Biddle and seven brothers, Charles, Alvin, Morris, Murray, Donald, Jack and Anderson Gross.

Interment will be in New Liberty Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, February 16, 2018

9 – 11 am, Saturday, February 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, February 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel