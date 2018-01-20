Logo


Randy Allen Vaughn

on 01/20/2018 |

Randy Allen Vaughn, 36, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, January 17, 2018. He a son of the late James Della Coates and Anna Lavette Kettles Coates.

He is survived by his wife: Stephanie Vaughn; one daughter: Madison Vaughn; adoptive parents: James Vaughn and Sue Likens Houchens; two brothers: Joe Bud Coates (Gayle Baker) and James Coates (Judy Jackson); four sisters: Bonnie Carver (Roger), Connie Wooten, Crystal Vaughn ( Nathan Abney) and Della Carver (James Carver); several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert Coates, Bobby Vaughn and Tony Vaughn; one brother-in-law: Robert Wooten.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

