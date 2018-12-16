on 12/16/2018 |

Randy Vincent, age 58, of Kingston Springs, TN, departed this life on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on November 18, 1960 to the late Rev. Jake Vincent and Melba Vincent, who survives.

Randy was the owner of Nature’s Way. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Randy was also a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory– four sisters, Norma Jean Phillips (Gary) of Edmonton, Kathy Sue Spinks of Bowling Green, KY, Beverly Murley of Brownsville, and Melissa Vincent (Johnny) of Chalybeate, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Sunday, December 16, 2018

10 am – 12 pm, Monday, December 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

MEMORIAL SERVICE

12 pm, Monday, December 17, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel