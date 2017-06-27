Ranford Cleo Watson, 74, of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, June 23 in Louisville.

He was born February 6, 1943 in Clay County, TN to the late Arthur Cleo Watson and Melissa Florence Watson. He was a carpenter, a farmer and a member of Free Will Church of Christ. He was united in marriage on February 8, 1964 to the former Dorlis Isenberg.

He is survived by his wife: Dorlis Isenberg Watson, one son: Michael Watson and wife Stacy, one daughter: Lisa Thomas and husband Eddy all of Tompkinsville, three brothers: Thomas Watson of Celina, Danny Watson of Gamaliel, Bobby Watson of Knoxville, five grandchildren: Matthew Watson, Joshua Watson and wife Lauren, Lindsey Thomas, Logan Thomas, Sydney Watson, and three great grandchildren: Keaston, Karlee and Kylah Watson.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 29 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Isenberg Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 1:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Family request memorials be made to help with funeral expenses and these can be left at the funeral home.