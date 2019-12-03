Logo


RAY A VINCENT

on 03/12/2019
Ray A. Vincent, age 70 of Mammoth Cave, KY, departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Leitchfield, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on April 13, 1948 to the late Rev. Bob and Gladys Hester Vincent. 

Ray was a farmer, and a member of Ollie United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Chasity Livingston-Cook (Don) of Mammoth Cave; one granddaughter, Marlina Livingston of Mammoth Cave; one brother, Billy Vincent of Mammoth Cave; three sisters, Patricia Carroll of Mississippi, Terisa Vincent of Brownsville and Lisa Hogan of Owensboro. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Vincent, and nephew, Shawn Sanders. 

Interment will be at Ollie Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions may be made to:  Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Dr., Elizabethtown, KY  42701. 

VISITATION

11 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2019  until the time of the funeral service

Christian Home General Baptist Church

FUNERAL  SERVICE

12 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019

Christian Home General Baptist Church 

