on 12/26/2017 |

Raymond Clem Brown age 76 of Edmonton passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 in Lebanon, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Clem and Cora Fields Brown. He was a retired carpenter and member of the Society Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by three sons. Johnny and wife Teresa Brown, Scotty Brown and Kyle Brown all of Edmonton. Three daughters. Cindy and husband Timmy Firkins of Edmonton. Ginger and husband Freddie Stephens of Edmonton and Mandy and husband John Hagy of Columbia. One brother Charles Brown of Edmonton and one sister Thelma Harper of Hope, Indiana. Twelve grandchildren; Brian Clem Brown, Stephanie Denise Brown, Ashley Rene Gabow, Casey Lynn McWilliams, Timothy Shawn Firkins, Leslie Dawn Ramey, Taylor Ray Brown, Leah Ellen Syra, Dillon Lee Syra, Beau Jakob Harrison, Ayla Marie Hagy and Luscas Gregory Brown. Five great grandchildren. Audrie Jackson, Elaina Jackson, Charles Ray Ramey, Magdelyn Dawn Ramey and Elodie Shae Gabow. Funeral services for Raymond Clem Brown will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Society Hill Baptist Church with burial in the White Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.