on 11/26/2018 |

Ray D “Ray Hoss” Lashley 75 of Brownsville departed this life on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on May 31, 1943 to the late Willard Ray Lashley and Wilma Lois Johnson Lashley. He was married to the late Anna Earlene Williams Lashley. He was a sanitation engineer for the city of Brownsville and was a member of the Brownsville General Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory three step-sons, Gray Bagshaw of Mammoth Cave, Bobby Bagshaw of Annetta and David Bagshaw of Brownsville; one sister, Sue Carter of Noxapatar, Mississippi.

Funeral services for Ray D “Ray Hoss” Lashley will be at 2PM Wednesday, November 29, 2018 at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8PM Tuesday and 9AM to 2PM Wednesday.