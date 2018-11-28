Logo


RAY EXPLAINS EPB PEAK PREDICTIONS TO COUNCIL

on 11/28/2018

At The Glasgow City Council, Monday Night, Councilman Marlin Witcher asked Glasgow Electric Plant Board Superintendent, Billy Ray, to elaborate on how the peak demand charge works. Ray was glad Witcher asked…

      112818rayonpeakprediction

Ray added, later, that it’s a difficult science they try to perform, but ultimately the overall customer base determines the peak demand, after comments from Councilman Patrick Gaunce.

      112818gaunceanalogyrayresponse

