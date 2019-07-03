Ray Garrison, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a former truck driver for Dollar General and First Fleet and a son of the late Joe Horne and Lamoyne Garrison Horne.
He is survived by his wife: Minnie Garrison, Scottsville, KY;
3 sons: Ricky Davidson and wife, Carolyn, Glasgow, KY; Billy Garrison and wife, Sandra and Barry Garrison, all of Scottsville, KY;
1 daughter: Beverly Gregory and husband, Ricky, Scottsville, KY;
9 grandchildren: Savannah Gregory, Danielle Davidson, Leslie Netherton, Katie Garrison, Bryan Garrison, Jodie Marie Brooks, Christopher Davis, Sara Hendrix and Michelle Meredith;
8 great grandchildren: Parker Garrison, Jax Hendrix, Jamari Mac, Breonia Mac, Cam Ron Curd, Cayson Netherton, Landry Netherton and Layla Netherton.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at Goad Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 7:00 A.M. Friday until funeral time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home
No Responses to “RAY GARRISON”