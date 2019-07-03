on 03/07/2019 |

Ray Garrison, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a former truck driver for Dollar General and First Fleet and a son of the late Joe Horne and Lamoyne Garrison Horne.

He is survived by his wife: Minnie Garrison, Scottsville, KY;

3 sons: Ricky Davidson and wife, Carolyn, Glasgow, KY; Billy Garrison and wife, Sandra and Barry Garrison, all of Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Beverly Gregory and husband, Ricky, Scottsville, KY;

9 grandchildren: Savannah Gregory, Danielle Davidson, Leslie Netherton, Katie Garrison, Bryan Garrison, Jodie Marie Brooks, Christopher Davis, Sara Hendrix and Michelle Meredith;

8 great grandchildren: Parker Garrison, Jax Hendrix, Jamari Mac, Breonia Mac, Cam Ron Curd, Cayson Netherton, Landry Netherton and Layla Netherton.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at Goad Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 7:00 A.M. Friday until funeral time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home