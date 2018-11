on 11/26/2018 |

Ray Nelson Walker, 82, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 24th, peacefully, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

Ray was born in Tompkinsville, KY on December 6, 1935, son of the late Gracie Ellen (Tinsley) and Clarence Everett Walker.

He worked at Sawmill’s & served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to the late Alberta Walker.

Ray is survived by his niece, Jennifer Strode & nephew, Ralph Walker both of Tompkinsville & grand-daughter, Laura Ashley (Thomas) Clarkson.

Others than his parents & Wife, Alberta Walker, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Naomi Thomas, sister, Virgie Maydean Turner, brothers, Ernest Gene, Roy, Eugene, C.T. & David Walker

Funeral Service 2 PM, Wednesday November 28th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation, Wednesday 10:30 AM – 2 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Interment at Brown Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.