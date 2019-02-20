RAY REMAINS EPB SUPERINTENDENT-HARNED CALLS FOR FROEDGE’S REMOVAL

on 02/20/2019 |

Billy Ray is still the superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. A special called meeting convened last night to a standing room only crowd. There were several items on the agenda, and several items that were not on the agenda were discussed.

After much speculation as to whether the newly appointed board would vote to terminate GEPB Superintendent Billy Ray’s employment, New board member and City Council Member Marlin Witcher cited the financial stability of bonds as to why the board should not take any action at this time.



New citizen member Mark Biggers reiterated those same concerns.

According to bond counsel attorney Charles Musson of Rueben and Hayes law firm, action to terminate the superintendent or inaction to review the closing of the bond sales could result in both immediate loss of savings and future bonding capacity and municipal credit rating,



The board elected D.T. Froedge to be the new chairperson. Initially, Mark Biggers was nominated to be the secretary-treasurer. Biggers declined and asked that a more experienced member be appointed. Tag Taylor was then nominated secretary treasurer.

As the meeting progressed, D.T. Froedge gave a prepared statement on allegations of malfeasance and neglect. There was additional discussion, some in agreeance with the allegations, and other discussion to the contrary.

Another issue was brought to the board about the violation of open meetings laws. Ray’s personal legal counsel specified that the wording in Froedge’s statement suggested a violation occurred because he used the word “we.”

Later in the meeting, it was discussed that the allegations of open meeting laws violations would suggest that the Glasgow City Council should review and consider the removal of Froedge from the board.

The removal of an EPB board member is an action that the city council would have to take. The board itself cannot remove its own members.

Ultimately, Ray remains the superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board. With a new chairperson, possible financial consequences and certain disagreement amongst the board members themselves, the Electric Plant Board will continue to operate as usual with little immediate impact from last night’s lengthy and complex meeting.