RAYBURN EARL WOOD

on 01/26/2018 |

 

Rayburn Earl Wood, 77, of Glasgow, son of the late William Paul Wood and Annie Lee Wood, died peacefully at home January 26, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was owner and operator of Wood Electric and a 1959 graduate of Temple Hill High School. He was a faithful deacon, Sunday school teacher and song leader at Dover Missionary Baptist Church near Etoile.

He is survived his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Jo Wood of Glasgow; son Shamus Delaney Wood of Glasgow; 3 brothers Russell (Loretta), Eugene (Sue) and Johnny (Jan) Wood all of Glasgow; 2 sisters Sylvia Steenbergen (Larry) and Jeanette Brumett (Tommy) all of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Madison Taylor Wood and Aspen Nichole Wood of Glasgow; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Leisa Arlene Wood Elmore; daughter-in-law Melinda Wood; brother Gordon Wood; sister Evelyn Carver.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Saturday at the funeral home and on Sunday until time for services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Nancy Richardson 110 Ashwood Lane Glasgow, KY 42141.

