Raymond Brown, 76 of the Romines Community in Taylor County, KY
Formerly of the Weed Community in Adair County passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 3:24 AM
at his home after several months illness.
He was born in Adair County March 2, 1942 the son of the late: Herbert and Ruey Bragg Brown
Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years Louise Wilson Brown of Campbellsville, KY
One son: Dennis (Shannon) Brown of Columbia, KY
One daughter: Lisa (Roger) Rucker of Bardstown, KY
Four grandchildren: Heather Hale, Tiffany Centers, James Rucker, Brhiannon Brown
Two great grandchildren: Ava Centers, Kensley Hale
He was a member of the Prices Creek Baptist Church and worked at SKF Bearing in Glasgow, KY for 33 years.
Funeral service: Monday, October 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Prices Creek Baptist Church, Prices Creek Road, Edmonton, KY
Clergy officiating: Bro. Danny Dickson & Bro. Larry Brown
Interment in the Moore Cemetery
The family request visiting on Sunday after 2:30 PM at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Moore Cemetery Fund % Johnny Wilson
399 Weed-Keltner Road Edmonton, KY 42129
Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements.
No Responses to “Raymond Brown”