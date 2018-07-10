on 10/07/2018 |

Raymond Brown, 76 of the Romines Community in Taylor County, KY

Formerly of the Weed Community in Adair County passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 3:24 AM

at his home after several months illness.

He was born in Adair County March 2, 1942 the son of the late: Herbert and Ruey Bragg Brown

Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years Louise Wilson Brown of Campbellsville, KY

One son: Dennis (Shannon) Brown of Columbia, KY

One daughter: Lisa (Roger) Rucker of Bardstown, KY

Four grandchildren: Heather Hale, Tiffany Centers, James Rucker, Brhiannon Brown

Two great grandchildren: Ava Centers, Kensley Hale

He was a member of the Prices Creek Baptist Church and worked at SKF Bearing in Glasgow, KY for 33 years.

Funeral service: Monday, October 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Prices Creek Baptist Church, Prices Creek Road, Edmonton, KY

Clergy officiating: Bro. Danny Dickson & Bro. Larry Brown

Interment in the Moore Cemetery

The family request visiting on Sunday after 2:30 PM at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Moore Cemetery Fund % Johnny Wilson

399 Weed-Keltner Road Edmonton, KY 42129

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements.