Raymond Eugene Appleby

on 09/16/2018 |

Mr. Raymond Eugene Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 82 years, 9 months, and 12 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Monday, December 2, 1935, the son of Willie Travis and Lora Belle (Gibson) Appleby. He was of Christian faith, a member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, a Kentucky Colonel, a House Inspector for H.U. D., and an Evangelist. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Marie (Frazier) Appleby, brother, James Clayton Appleby, sister, Nancy A. Kelley, and daughter-in-law, Priscilla Appleby. He is survived by his wife, Linda Faye (Spears) Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed Sunday, January 1, 1995, his children, Steve and Jeanie Spears of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Mike and Kathy Keene of Columbia, Kentucky, Raymond, Jr. and Sherry Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, Cilla Faye Taylor of Burkesville, Kentucky, Scott and Suzanne Sheffield of Albany, Kentucky, Donnita Rushton of Anderson, Indiana, Fonnita and Jose Jaramillo-Padilla of Anderson, Indiana, Frank and Renee Appleby of Nashville, Tennessee, Travis and Janice Appleby of Burkesville, Kentucky, Larry Lane Westrater of Anderson, Indiana, Lanny and Amy Westrater of Anderson, Indiana, siblings, Franklin Carl and Sandra Appleby of Panama City, Florida, Ann Strange of Kokomo, Indiana, Pete and Betty Appleby of Albany, Kentucky, Ronnie and Betty Appleby of Albany, Kentucky, Donnie and Linda Appleby of Glasgow, Kentucky, Dave and Judy Phillips of Kokomo, Indiana, 35 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. The Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 16, 2018 until the funeral hour on Monday. In Lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The Lake Cumberland Emmaus Community (The Upper Room, P. O. Box 340004 Nashville, TN 37203, phone: 877-899-2780 ext. 7061, or http://emmaus.upperroom.org/). Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

