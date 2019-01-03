on 03/01/2019 |

Raymond Howard Bragg, 73, of Glasgow, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born at Slick Rock, the son of the late James Russell Bragg and Blanche Katherine (Harper) Bragg. He was a farmer and a member of Wisdom Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; 1 daughter Teresa Buchanan (Stan) of Glasgow; 4 sons, Mike Bragg (Rita), Buzz Bragg (Cynthia) and Kyle Bragg (Kim) all of Glasgow, Ray “Tiny” Bragg (Linda) of Bardstown; 5 grandchildren, Tyler Bragg (Lauren) of Park City, Sarah Asbury (Adam) of Center, Alexis Bragg (Kyle) of Glasgow, Ryan Samuels (Anna) and Will Samuels (Darcie) of Bardstown; 5 great-grandchildren, Harrison and Palmer Bragg of Park City, Hartlyn and Evelyn Samuels of Bardstown and Toren Smith of Glasgow; 2 brothers, Randal Bragg (Wilma) of Glasgow, James Owen “Bean” Bragg (Gloria) of Edmonton; 2 sisters, Vola Smith (Charlie) of Allen County and Charlene Shives (Garnett) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Bragg.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the DeWeese-Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.