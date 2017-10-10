RAYMOND HOWARD VIBBERT (UPDATED)

on 10/10/2017 |

Mr. Raymond Howard Vibbert of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his residence, having attained the age of 90 years, 4 months and 2 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, June 6, 1927, the son of Arthur Lee and Ada Pernia (Abney) Vibbert. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and an electrician for Huff Electric.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lenna Pearl (Shaw) Vibbert, brothers, Truman Vibbert and Curtis Vibbert, and sisters, Grace Spurlin and Marie Gibbons.

He is survived by his children, Darrell Vibbert of Glasgow, Kentucky, Royce (and Ann) Vibbert of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Arnold Vibbert of Clarks Hill, Indiana, siblings, Dorothy Jean (and Tommy) Deem of Anderson, Indiana, Donald Vibbert of Terre Haute, Indiana, grandchildren, Rachel Vibbert, Rebecca Vibbert, Seth Vibbert, Shannon (and Lisa) Vibbert, Ashely Vibbert, Shelby Vibbert, and great-grandchildren, Carrie Kinslow, Tyler Vibbert, Hera Vibbert, Juno Vibbert, and Hunter Vibbert.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Casey Fork Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12 Noon on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the funeral arrangements.