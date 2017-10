on 10/09/2017 |

MR. RAYMOND HOWARD VIBBERT, age 90, of the Lecta Community in Barren County, Kentucky, widower of Lenna Vibbert, passed away on Sunday, October, 8, 2017 at his residence in Barren County.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.