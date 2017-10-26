on 10/26/2017 |

Raymond Jessee age 89 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Parvin and Rosa Anna Jessee. Raymond was a retired truck driver, United States Army veteran and of the Christian faith.

He is survived by two children. Lonnie and wife Patricia Jessee of Edmonton. Carolyn and husband Charles Landon of Greenwood, Indiana. Two grandsons. Christopher Jessee of Nashville and Alexander Jessee of Edmonton.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Henry Earl Jessee, a brother Murrell Jessee and a sister Ettalyn Jessee Odle.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Friday until service time at the funeral home.