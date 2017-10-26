Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RAYMOND JESSEE

on 10/26/2017 |

Raymond Jessee age 89 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.   He was the son of the late Parvin and Rosa Anna Jessee.     Raymond was a retired truck driver, United States Army veteran and of the Christian faith.

He is survived by two children.   Lonnie and wife Patricia Jessee of Edmonton.   Carolyn and husband Charles Landon of Greenwood, Indiana.    Two grandsons.    Christopher Jessee of Nashville and Alexander Jessee of Edmonton.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Henry Earl Jessee,  a brother Murrell Jessee and a  sister Ettalyn Jessee Odle.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery.    Visitation will be after 9:00 AM  Friday until service time at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RAYMOND JESSEE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Darlene Myers

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
68°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/26 0%
High 68° / Low 52°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Friday 10/27 50%
High 66° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 10/28 50%
High 49° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.