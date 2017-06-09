Raymond Lawson Davis Jr., 49, of Louisville passed away there Sept. 2, 2017.
The Jefferson County native was a drywaller and a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God. He was the son of Raymond Lawson Davis Sr. of Brownsville and the late Susan M. Steffan Davis.
Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Friday at Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home.
Also surviving are a son, Michael Davis of Louisville; a special friend, Cheri Browning of Louisville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
