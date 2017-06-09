on 09/06/2017 |

Raymond Lawson Davis Jr., 49, of Louisville passed away there Sept. 2, 2017.

The Jefferson County native was a drywaller and a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God. He was the son of Raymond Lawson Davis Sr. of Brownsville and the late Susan M. Steffan Davis.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Friday at Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home.