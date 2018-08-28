on 08/28/2018 |

Raymond Olmer Bray, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, August 27th, at Medical Center @ Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. Olmer was born in Monroe County, KY on March 9, 1930, son of the late Ida Ethel (Carter) and Raymond Oscar Bray. He married Nancy Pruitt November 12, 1949 at the Monroe County Courthouse. He was a Farmer & served in the National Guard.

Olmer is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Bray, three sons Jerry, husband of Betsy Bray, David, husband of Lynne Bray, Tim, husband of Mary Bray, all of Tompkinsville, KY. 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by sons, Danny & Gary Bray, brothers, Jarris, Farris & Walton Bray & sisters, Gladys Strode, Ione Keith, Jannette & Clarice Bray.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, at 1 PM on Thursday, August 30th, with Lewis Blythe officiating. Visitation, Wednesday 5-8 PM and Thursday 6 AM – 1 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Interment at Basil Cemetery.