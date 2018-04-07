on 07/04/2018 |

Raymond Rene White, age 94 of Glasgow, died peacefully at his home July 3, 2018. Born in Gradin, NJ December 12, 1923, he was the son of the late Edward Jeremiah White and Madeleine March White. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of WW II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Raymond White, Jr.; one brother and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Regina May Kline White; two sons: Robert L. White and wife Laura Lee of Edmonton, KY, and Bruce L. White and wife Doris of Knob Lick, KY; one brother, Charles Robert White of New Hope, PA; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Raymond chose cremation and no services will be held. Inurnment will be in Three Bridges Cemetery in New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.