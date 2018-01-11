on 11/01/2018 |

Raymond V. Madison, age 69, of Louisville, KY, passed away on October 30, 2018 after a long battle with cancer at the Frazier Hospice Center. He was born in Warren County on June 27, 1949 to the late Everette and Lucille Vincent Madison.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Gerald, Charles, Rev. Elzie, David and Joel; brothers-in-law, Ed Minyard and Paul David York; sisters-in-law, Janet Madison and Ruby Madison and a nephew, Danny Minyard. Also preceding him in death on April 27, 1995, his wife and the mother of his children, Shirley Page Madison.

Raymond retired as a truck driver from Dan Cristiani Excavating. He was saved as a young boy of twelve-years-old, and was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. Later, he became a member of Zion United Baptist Church. Raymond was also a former member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife and care-giver, Nancy Madison; one son, Mark Madison and his wife, Michelle, of Louisville; two daughters, Lorrie Ann Greenwell and her companion, Jack Vincent, of Louisville and Tammy Jo Stonebrook and her husband, Aaron, of Mobile, AL; two loving step-sons, who were like his own, Scott Braun and his wife, Judy, of Leitchfield and Brian Braun of Louisville; three sisters, Gertie Minyard of Bee Spring, Martha York and Sherri Henry and her husband, Steve, of Brownsville; two brothers, John Madison and his wife, Carla, and Anthony Madison and his wife, Pam, of Brownsville; three sisters-in-law, Alice Mae Madison of Lizella, GA, Dottie Madison of Louisville and Sandy Madison of Brownsville; eleven grandchildren, Courtney, Morgan, Savannah, Haley, Presley, Delaney, Creighton, Cale, Julius, Logan and Landon and two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Rayleigh.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Friday, November 2, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church