Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RAYMOND V MADISON

on 11/01/2018 |

Raymond V. Madison, age 69, of Louisville, KY, passed away on October 30, 2018 after a long battle with cancer at the Frazier Hospice Center. He was born in Warren County on June 27, 1949 to the late Everette and Lucille Vincent Madison.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Gerald, Charles, Rev. Elzie, David and Joel; brothers-in-law, Ed Minyard and Paul David York; sisters-in-law, Janet Madison and Ruby Madison and a nephew, Danny Minyard. Also preceding him in death on April 27, 1995, his wife and the mother of his children, Shirley Page Madison.

Raymond retired as a truck driver from Dan Cristiani Excavating. He was saved as a young boy of twelve-years-old, and was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. Later, he became a member of Zion United Baptist Church. Raymond was also a former member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife and care-giver, Nancy Madison; one son, Mark Madison and his wife, Michelle, of Louisville; two daughters, Lorrie Ann Greenwell and her companion, Jack Vincent, of Louisville and Tammy Jo Stonebrook and her husband, Aaron, of Mobile, AL; two loving step-sons, who were like his own, Scott Braun and his wife, Judy, of Leitchfield and Brian Braun of Louisville; three sisters, Gertie Minyard of Bee Spring, Martha York and Sherri Henry and her husband, Steve, of Brownsville; two brothers, John Madison and his wife, Carla, and Anthony Madison and his wife, Pam, of Brownsville; three sisters-in-law, Alice Mae Madison of Lizella, GA, Dottie Madison of Louisville and Sandy Madison of Brownsville; eleven grandchildren, Courtney, Morgan, Savannah, Haley, Presley, Delaney, Creighton, Cale, Julius, Logan and Landon and two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Rayleigh.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Friday, November 2, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RAYMOND V MADISON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SAM ROYSE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:37 AM CDT on November 01, 2018
Expires:
2:00 PM CDT on November 01, 2018
Overcast
Currently
65°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 11/01 50%
High 66° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Friday 11/02 20%
High 53° / Low 37°
Overcast
Clear
Saturday 11/03 10%
High 61° / Low 43°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.