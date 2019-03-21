Logo


RAYWICK, KY. MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

on 03/21/2019 |
RAYWICK, Ky. (KT) – A Kentucky man has been arrested for sexual assault of a 14-year-old and recording the crime on a cellphone.

Charles Spurlock III, 20, was charged with first-degree rape and burglary after authorities seized electronic devices from his home last week.

Kentucky State Police and Marion County authorities assisted the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest, according to a Taylor County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Spurlock is accused of breaking into a Campbellsville home earlier this year and sexually assaulting the girl. Investigators said he used a cellphone to record the act, the release said.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape, second-degree burglary and use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance, according to online court records. Spurlock is also accused of violating terms of his probation after he was convicted in 2018 of sexual misconduct and sodomy in Marion County, court records show.

Spurlock is lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center and being held on a $1 million bond.

