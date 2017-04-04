Reaven Janette McKee, daughter of the late Marvin and Earl Virginia (Brumlow) Carney, was born January 9, 1926 in Dexter, Missouri and died at Highland Assisted Living in Glasgow, Ky on April 3, 2017 at the age of 91.

Mrs. McKee lived most of her life in Dexter, Mo. She was a member of Dexter Methodist Church. She moved to Glasgow, Ky on June 21, 2014. She was presently attending Coral Hill Baptist Church. She worked at Ben Franklin Dime Store for 34 years.

She was united in marriage to Floyd C. McKee on April 19, 1942, who preceded her in death on January 6, 2001.

Survivors include one son Floyd Dennis McKee (Donna) of Horse Cave, Ky., one daughter-in-law, Kathy McKee of Lapeer, MI, 5 grandchildren, Michele McKee Richardson (Tim) of Glasgow, Ky., Anthony Marshall (Anne) of Nashville, TN, Brad McKee of Boise, ID, Lauren McKee of St. Louis, MO, and Sydney McKee of Auburn Hills, MI. Three great grandchildren, Cody Richardson, Jacob Richardson, and Alex Richardson all of Glasgow, KY. Special caregivers from Glasgow, KY are Kathy Slaughter and Kristi McNeil and ALL the staff at Highland Assisted Living. Special friend Mary Margaret Wolfe of Glasgow, KY. Special friends from Dexter, MO are Vivian McCarty and Roberta Hutchinson.

Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one son, Gordon McKee, one grandson, Dennis Mitchel McKee and a special caregiver (cousin) Phyllis Stewart.

Visitation will be held at the Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, MO from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017 in the Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ray Woodie from Glasgow, KY officiating. Interment will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.