Reba Evalene Ward, 81, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at T. J. Samson Hospital. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Jewell and Cordlene Crow Matthews. Reba was a homemaker and a member of Temple Baptist Church.

She is survived by 1 daughter, Shirley Pedigo (David deceased) of Glasgow; 2 sons, Eddie Eubank (Betty) of Goldsburg, NC and Timothy “Tim” Eubank of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren Charlie Eubank (Sammi Jo), Tabatha Eubank, Haven Eubank, Shawna Poore, Matt Pedigo, Shannon Eubank and Chasity Eubank; several great-grandchildren; 2 brothers Lonnie Matthews (Pat) and Rondell Matthews (Dawn) of Glasgow; a sister Mary Nell Stafford of Lafayette, TN and several nieces and nephews.

he was also preceded in death by her husbands, Charles C. Eubank and William “Bill” Ward; two children Sandra Faye Eubank and James Kevin “Wobbles” Eubank; 4 brothers James, Stanley, Arnold and Sewell Matthews and 2 sisters Lera Mae Noble and Elsie Shoopman.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 10th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm until 8pm and Friday morning until services.