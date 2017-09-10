on 10/09/2017 |

Rebecca Ann Dennison, age 78 of Summer Shade, KY went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, October 09, 2017 surrounded by her family. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Amy Maupin and Andy Kinslow. She was the wife of the late Billy Depp Dennison.

Mrs. Dennison was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and she worked at Handmacher for many years. Rebecca enjoyed planting and tending to her flowers and had a passion for gardening. She very much enjoyed playing gospel music on her guitar and loved attending church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Amy Sanders (Mark) and Dana Dennison (Robert) of Glasgow; 2 sons Bro. David Dennison (Candy) of Eighty Eight and Greg Dennison (Cindy) of Edmonton; 10 grandchildren; Allen Sanders (Kim), Brandon Hayes (Tierra) and Tiffany Gist (Billy) of Glasgow, Tyler Dennison (Crystal) and Lakettia Melton (Willie) of Edmonton and Tamisha and Jayden Sanders of Glasgow and Katie, Zoey and Abby Dennison of Edmonton; 11 Great grandchildren and her surviving siblings, Josephine Matthews, Joyce Post, Bobby Kinslow and Carolyn Deckard. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Yavonda Hayes and a sister Gladys Alene McCoy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2pm Tuesday and from 8am until time for the service on Wednesday.