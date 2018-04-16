on 04/16/2018 |

Rebecca Lou “Becky” Grinstead Grant was born September 28, 1944 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Doris Rutledge and Sewell Grinstead and departed this life on April 15, 2018 at the Green Hill Manor Nursing and Rehab in Greensburg. She had professed faith in Christ and attended the Greensburg Church of the Nazarene. She was a secretary for her husband at the veterinary clinic and a lifelong bookkeeper. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, genealogy research, recipe gathering and reading.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Dr. Edward “Doc” Grant of Greensburg, whom she married May 4, 1984

Her children – Michael and Heidi McGuire of Florida, Sharon Gupton and fiancé Randy Hatcher of Columbia, Corey and Angie McGuire of South Carolina, Lia Thompson of Benton, Kentucky

Five grandchildren – Jessie and Caleb Woods, Jack Gupton, Jena McGuire, Ryder Thompson and Rylee Thompson

A sister – Anne and Lonnie “Bud” Taylor of Glasgow

A brother – Pete and Susie Grinstead of Nicholasville

A sister-in-law – Brenda Grinstead of Glasgow

Her step-children – Suzanne and Calvin Hobbs, Sherry and Terry Arnold all of Columbia, Kerry and Kerrie McGuire of Maryland

Six step-grandchildren – Emily Grant, Amanda Grant, Logan Grant, Shauna and Jonathan Vaughn, Jennie Lynn Bennett

Six step-great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by a son, Darren McGuire and a brother, Robbie Grinstead.

Funeral service – Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with visitation after 12 Noon on Wednesday

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Kosair Charities and can be left at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements