on 05/21/2018 |

Rebekah Cheyenne (Gail) Strickland, 19, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, May 18th, due to a automobile accident. Cheyenne was born in Birmingham, AL on March 24, 1999, a daughter of Kristie Lee (Crumpton) Strickland, and Timothy Earl Strickland.She was employed by APACE Packaging.

Cheyenne is survived by her mother, Kristie Strickland, of Tompkinsville, KY; father, Timothy Earl Strickland, and companion, Misty Armstrong of Oneonta, AL; two brothers, Dustin Lee Swann, and companion, Courtney of Gamaliel, KY; and Timothy Bud Gayland Strickland, and wife, Kelly, of Oneonta, AL; two step sisters, Kaz Armstrong, and Nikki Armstrong, of Oneonta, AL. Paternal grandparents, Earl Gayland and Linda Gail Strickland of Oneonta, Al; maternal grandmother, Christine Bitner, of Tompkinsville, KY. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins survive.

She is preceded in death by two maternal grandfathers, Jerry Crumpton and Tom Bitner.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018. Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 PM. and Wednesday 6:00- 11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.