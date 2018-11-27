RECAP FROM GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETING

on 11/27/2018 |

TJ SAMSON Presented a Check to The City of Glasgow at the Glasgow Council Meeting, last night, which was presented by Katie Sheppard and accepted by Mayor Dick Doty and Police Chief Guy Howie. The money is used to help fund those in need of dedpendable car seats. In years pat, funding had come largely in the form of grant money. With those funds dwindling, Chief Howie says the money is much-needed. The check was in the amount of $1,634.22.

Billy Ray, Glasgow Electric Plant Board Superintendent, gave his annual report to the Council, as well, last night. In the report, Ray was happy to announce a third internet provider, Windstream in London, KY, was added to the two other sources the EPB gets it’s internet from in Louisville and Nashville. This allows for access to remain when one or more providers has an outage. Ray touted, also that EPB Cable Television rates remain some of the lowest in the county, saving 33% on the national average.

Ray did announce that there will be a change in electricity rates beginning in January of 2019. A small decrease in the variable kilowatt-hour rate for residential customers and a small increase in the flat kilowatt-hour rate for small business. Both changes are a fraction of a penny. All small businesses and residential customers will have an increase of $5 on the “customer charge”. Medium Commercial businesses will increase by $25.90, and Large Commercial by $272.77.

Ray also stressed that the peak time predictions do not come from TVA, but as a service the EPB does for it’s customers to give them the most information as to when the peak demand will occur. Over the last year, Ray says their predictions have been successful nearly ¾ of the time.