Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RECAP OF LATEST BARREN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

on 09/14/2018 |

Meeting in regular session last night, the Barren County School Board voted to keep the tax rate for the coming year the same as this past year. The rate is 67.51 cents per 100 dollars of property valuation. That is the compensating rate. Superintendent Bo Matthews told the board that one reason they could keep the rate the same is that property values are rising overall and that is generating the additional income to run Barren County Schools on a sound financial footing. Superintendent Matthews also indicated that the school year has started off well..

      091418matthews

A large number of recognitions were made last night, including students of the month Skyler Milstead from Austin Tracy and Garrett Hyatt from BCHS. Certified Employee of the month was John Bennett Alexander and Classified employee of the month was Carol Copas. Volunteer of the month was Judy Sherid, and Casey Lile was given perfect attendance recognition. Also recognized for their achievements the BCHS Technology Staff and Students as well as the Agriculture students. Matthews reminded those in attendance about the Dedication and Ribbon Cutting for the impressive career and athletic facility set for next Tuesday morning at 10:30 am.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RECAP OF LATEST BARREN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

JEWELL SEARCY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
78°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/14 10%
High 87° / Low 69°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 09/15 20%
High 88° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 09/16 60%
High 79° / Low 68°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.