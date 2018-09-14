RECAP OF LATEST BARREN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

on 09/14/2018 |

Meeting in regular session last night, the Barren County School Board voted to keep the tax rate for the coming year the same as this past year. The rate is 67.51 cents per 100 dollars of property valuation. That is the compensating rate. Superintendent Bo Matthews told the board that one reason they could keep the rate the same is that property values are rising overall and that is generating the additional income to run Barren County Schools on a sound financial footing. Superintendent Matthews also indicated that the school year has started off well..

A large number of recognitions were made last night, including students of the month Skyler Milstead from Austin Tracy and Garrett Hyatt from BCHS. Certified Employee of the month was John Bennett Alexander and Classified employee of the month was Carol Copas. Volunteer of the month was Judy Sherid, and Casey Lile was given perfect attendance recognition. Also recognized for their achievements the BCHS Technology Staff and Students as well as the Agriculture students. Matthews reminded those in attendance about the Dedication and Ribbon Cutting for the impressive career and athletic facility set for next Tuesday morning at 10:30 am.