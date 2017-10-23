on 10/23/2017 |

Rebecca Ann Alexander, age 62 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Medical Center at Bowling Green. Becky was born on February 01, 1955 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Tom Rush and Tessie Alexander.

Survivors Include:

One Son- Chris Alexander(Lisa Parrish) of Columbia, KY Two Sisters- Dorothy Alexander(Tony Burbridge) of Burkesville, KY and Elizabeth Lee Alexander of Detroit, MI Four Brothers- Mark “Skip” Rush and Donald Lewis Alexander both of Burkesville, KY, Lucian Rush of Glasgow, KY, and Frank Rush(Elizabeth) of Clarksville, TN Four Grandchildren- Kihara Alexander, Kobe Alexander, Aubree Alexander, and Adrianna Parrish Special Niece- Jennifer Alexander Special Great Niece- Jania Alexander Special Friends- Dennis and Tammy Branham, and Caden Sullivan and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends

Funeral Service:

Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Grundy Chapel Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home